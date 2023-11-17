Don’t be fooled again by BRS leaders’ lies: Seethakka

Mulugu: Congrss party MLA candidate from Mulugu Sethakka asks the people not to be fooled once again by the lies of the BRS leaders, remember that the Congress party means the Indiramma Rajyaam.

He urged the people to vote her and give her victory with huge majority. Seethakka conducted house-to-house campaign in Chunchupalli and Palaigudem villages under Mangapet mandal in the Mulugu district on Thursday. On this occasion, Seethakka said, “the Congress party is the party of the poor, and I have spoken many times in the assembly for land titles. When the elections come, they come and say they are BRS leaders who are looking for votes.”