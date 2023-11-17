Live
- Cyclonic storm 'Midhili' to cross B'desh coast tonight: IMD
- Energy-Boosting Fruits to Add to Your Child’s Diet
- How to make A Mobius Strip; Follow these steps
- The Shami Storm: How pacer took mantle of India's bowling superstar in WC
- How to keep yourself safe on online dating apps
- Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
- Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Strict visa conditions set for immigration detainees released by Australia
- Positive US cues continue to ignite mkts
- Task Force to identify benami properties of Atiq Ahmad, associates
Just In
Don’t be fooled again by BRS leaders’ lies: Seethakka
Highlights
Says Indiramma Rajyam possible only with the Congress party
Mulugu: Congrss party MLA candidate from Mulugu Sethakka asks the people not to be fooled once again by the lies of the BRS leaders, remember that the Congress party means the Indiramma Rajyaam.
He urged the people to vote her and give her victory with huge majority. Seethakka conducted house-to-house campaign in Chunchupalli and Palaigudem villages under Mangapet mandal in the Mulugu district on Thursday. On this occasion, Seethakka said, “the Congress party is the party of the poor, and I have spoken many times in the assembly for land titles. When the elections come, they come and say they are BRS leaders who are looking for votes.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS