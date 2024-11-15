Live
Don’t be fooled by brokers, MLA advises farmers
MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the farmers should sell the crops at the purchase centers set up by the government.
Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the farmers should sell the crops at the purchase centers set up by the government.
On The paddy procurement centres operated by IKP were opened in Kothaguda (check post) and Dantanapally villages in Utnoor mandal were opened on Thursday. Bojju Patel said that welfare of farmers is the mission of the state government.
He suggested that the crops should not be sold at low prices, but should be sold at the support price provided by the government.
He said that farmers should not be deceived by trusting the brokers.
The MLA suggested that the officials should monitor the buyers’ centers regularly.
