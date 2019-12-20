Don't believe fake babas: Indian Atheist Society State general secretary Uppuleti Naresh in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Indian Atheist Society State general secretary Uppuleti Naresh appealed the people not to believe superstitions and fake babas, who try to cheat them in the name of prayers and black magic.



An awareness programme on old beliefs and superstitions was held under All India Student Federation (AISF) at Government Girls High School in Peddapalli mandal on Friday.

Speaking as a chief guest at the programme, U Naresh said that there are no such persons, who claim to have powers with which they can treat any kind of illness of people and people should not believe such persons, who does black magic and cheat them. Now-a-days so many cheaters in the name of bBabas are emerging in the society and trying to cheat innocent people. Students must not believe such persons and must inculcate scientific temper and must work like a science soldier, he said.

Naresh said that the students must understand which is correct and which is fake and also must create awareness among their parents. They must focus on studies and must reach to greater heights to get name and fame to their parents and to the school and college in which they are studying, he suggested.

Naresh showed some science-related magic to the attendants and explained them how the fake babas cheat them telling that they had powers and can do everything they wants.

AISF district unit president Prem Kumar, secretary Balasani Lenin, teachers Annapurna, members of AISF Srikanth, Sairam and Azaad were present along with others.