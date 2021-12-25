Don't deprive poor of sites out of vendetta against me: D K Aruna to CM

Hyderabad: The BJP national executive member D K Aruna on Friday lashed out at the State government for depriving people belonging to weaker sections of the house-sites allotted to them.

Addressing the media here, she said that about 78 acres had been acquired in 2012 in Gadwal town for the housing the poor scheme. "I had distributed pattas while being a minister in 2012." Now the government, that should have helped them construct houses, is taking over the sites in the name of constructing a nursing college.

"The government, which was supposed to construct houses in land allocated to them, remained silent over the construction of its promised double bedroom houses." It claims that lands are required to construct a nursing college, she alleged.

The government mounted pressure on the Social Welfare department officials to obtain a 'no objection certificate' to grab the land from the poor, Aruna charged.

She found fault with the police for highhandedness against the poor who protested seeking justice to highlight the issue of government taking away land distributed to them. The former minister came down heavily on the district administration for toeing the ruling party line and the government against the interest of the poor, weaker and backward sections of society. Aruna demanded the government not to encroach land distributed to the poor for political vendetta against her. She wanted it to take stringent action against the local police officials who indiscriminately lathi-charged the protesting poor and seriously injured them.

The BJP leader asked the police to restrain themselves from being vengeful against people in an inhuman manner on the diktats of the ruling party and asked them to follow the duty rule book. "They (police) react with all their might if anyone burns the CM's effigy or raises slogans against him. But, when the same acts were committed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they remain mute spectators. Such double standards don't bode well for the police," she added.