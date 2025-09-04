Don’t drag me into your family feud: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, apparently irked by former BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha's recent comments against him, has hauled the pink party leaders over the coals for dragging his name in the fierce internal power struggle in the Kalvakuntla family.

Participating at Furnace Lighting Event of SGD – Corning Technologies Private Limited at Vemula, Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister recounted that during the erstwhile BRS regime, its leaders had foisted cases on Congress leaders and put them in jails in a bid to prevent them from being elected as MLAs in the elections. "Today, the BRS leaders are fighting one another and backstabbing for political power. They are clashing with one another in the distribution of their share of wealth amassed through illegal means".

Continuing his tirade against the BRS, CM Revanth Reddy said that the BRS leaders committed big sins and today they are facing the consequences. The Chief Minister took strong exception to his name being dragged “in the BRS family feud”. The BRS leaders are stabbing one another with knives and saying “Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar” (charge made by Kavitha). Some BRS leaders had said “Revanth Reddy is supporting Kavitha”. It is my appeal to BRS leaders to stop mentioning my name in the BRS’ internal family crisis", the Chief Minister said, adding: “We are not interested in BRS family politics anymore. People have already rejected the party.

It is now like a demonetised currency note. Nature has every power to punish such disgruntled political forces… I am the leader of the State and stand by my party leaders and support them only", the Chief Minister declared.

Later during the day, the Chief Minister, while speaking at a public meeting in Damarcherla, Kothagudem, took a swipe at the KCR’s family and said the family which had ‘robbed’ Telangana of Rs one lakh crore was now in a mess. “Knives and axes are out in the family and each one is stabbing in the back of others. They allege that I am behind the fiasco (within the BRS).

I killed that black cobra in 2023 itself. Where is the need for killing the dead snake now?”, he asked, amid applause and cheers from the crowd.

Revanth Reddy said that Telangana's people had bludgeoned to death the deadly poisonous cobra and buried it in 2023 itself.

He suggested that the KCR family must resolve their internal matters within their family, failing which they must approach a sorcerer. It is better not to drag us into the turmoil your family is facing. We have a job to do,” he remarked pointedly on the situation in KCR’s family.