Over 7,000 posts filled in 11 months via recruitment board

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Sunday said the government would fill jobs in the department in a completely transparent manner and cautioned aspirants not to fall prey to the words of fraudsters.

The minister recalled that more than 7,000 posts have been filled in the last 11 months through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. He said the filling process for posts of 2,322 nursing officers, 732 grade II pharmacists, 1,284 lab technicians, 435 civil assistant surgeons, 156 AYUSH medical officers, 45 assistant professors (MNJ), and 24 food inspectors was in the process.

The minister also revealed that notifications for more posts would be issued in the future. He said the posts would be filled as per educational qualifications, written exams, and other provisions. There was no compromise in this matter. People should not be fooled by the words of middlemen who collect money by promising jobs.

Rajanarasimha suggested information about such people should be given to the police and complaints filed against them. He wanted information about fraudsters be given to higher officials of the department or the recruitment board. He warned of taking strict action against those who cheat aspirants by promising jobs.