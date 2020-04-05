Don't give communal tinge to corona pandemic says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the coronavirus pandemic should not be given communal colour and expressed deep concern over attempts being made by a few to target a particular community.

Interacting with Congress party workers on social media platform Facebook, Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was wrong on the part of a section of media to highlight a particular community in bad light blaming them for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He informed that a control room has been established at Gandhi Bhavan to monitor the relief works being carried out by the Congress leaders across the Telangana State.

He also advised them to form dedicated WhatsApp groups at district level for better coordination so that they could help the needy people in an effective manner.

So far, he said, control rooms have been set up in 19 out of 33 districts and they are functioning from 9 am to 6 pm every day. He instructed the party leaders to establish control rooms in remaining districts at the earliest.

He condemned the TRS government for the slow pace of distribution of promised free 12 kg rice among the white ration card holders. He said of nearly 87 lakh white ration card holders, as of now, only 22 lakh families got the rice.

The Congress MP said that the Chief Minister had announced that Rs 30,000 crore had been earmarked for the procurement of paddy and maize.

He asked the Congress leaders to keep an eye on the process of procurement of agricultural produce to ensure that farmers are paid the Minimum Support Prices and they do not face any inconvenience.

He expressed concern over few number of tests being conducted by the government on suspected coronavirus cases. He said over 25,000 people have been quarantined or kept on vigil.