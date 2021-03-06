Don't take silence for weakness: KTR to BJP

Minister KT Rama Rao warned the BJP not to mistake their silence for weakness stating that even the gun hanged to the wall is silent. He made a scathing attack at the BJP leaders saying that they have no right to ask votes to people.

"In the six-year rule, the BJP government has done injustice to Telangana in all the cases and asked the TRS student wing to revert the fake promises made by the BJP," the minister said.

He continued that BJP only knew to circulate fake news on Social media and has not done anything to the Education sector in Telangana. "None of the educational institutions which are expected to come had been denied including Navodaya schools and medical colleges," Rao said.

KT Rama Rao on Friday held a meeting with the TRS student wing at the Telangana Bhavan.

He said that the TRS party will turn 20 on April 27 and had no money, muscle power and media. "Without being disappointed, the party struggled hard and achieved a separate state," he added.