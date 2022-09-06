Double engine BJP facing trouble due to TRS govt's pensions: Jagadish

Nalgonda: Launching attack on BJP, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the pensions given by the TRS government in State is giving trouble to the double engines.

The BJP is in afraid of revolt of the people. That's why the BJP-led Central government is creating obstacles in sanctioning of funds to the State, he explained. Stating that Center is not providing the state's share of taxes, he added that overcoming all hurdles and obstacles the TRS-led State government kept its promise and sanctioned 10 lakh new pensions.

The Energy Minister stated that Telangana set a record in the sanction of support loans.

Along with local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, he distributed newly sanctioned Aasara pensions in Nalgonda mandal on Monday. Speaking on this occasion , he said In Modi's home state, pension for elders is Rs 750, whereas , in other BJP- ruled States it is just Rs 600.

Before the formation of the State, only Rs 800 crore was spent on pensions in Telangana but Rs12,000 crore is being spent on financial help to elders in the KCR regime.

Telangana is the only State which waived Rs 25,000 crore loan in the interest of farmers, he underlined. Minister Jagadish Reddy took part in awards presentation to best teachers at the programmes held in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Bhongir.

Answering to scribes' question , he said , there is no mistake in former Bhongir MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud comments and he stated that there is a communication gap regarding party programmes in Munugodu constituency.