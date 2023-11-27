Double engine govt in Maharashtra giving water once in four days: Harish

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the double engine government in Maharashtra provides drinking water once in four days but the BRS government in the State was providing water free every alternate day.



Speaking in a road show in Rajendranagar in support of the party candidate T Prakash Goud, Harish Rao asked people whether they witnessed the change in Manikonda. “In the past, we had problems with drinking water. People staying in the apartment used to pay for the water tankers. But when the State was achieved, it was K Chandrashekar Rao who waived the water bill and gave free water. In Maharashtra, which has a double-engine government, water comes once in four days,” said Harish Rao.

When there was the Congress party’s rule, people used to stand in front of public representatives holding empty water bottles. They sat near the water board. But after the arrival of KCR, even the opposition leaders in the Assembly did not talk about the water issue for a single day, he reminded.

Harish Rao said that there were power woes in Hyderabad. “Any store in the street had generators. Industries had power holidays. But w KCR gave 24-hour electricity to all sectors. Power cuts have increased in Bengaluru, a Congress-ruled Karnataka. Congressmen are shouting that Karnataka is a model. Does that mean that there will be power cuts in Telangana,” he questioned.

The BRS leader said that the government was maintaining law and order with good policing by installing CCTV cameras. If Congress comes, both drought and curfew will be back. “Prakash Goud, a three-time winner, is a down-to-earth man having no pride at all. He is a person who does whatever people want. Congress will not win even a single seat in Hyderabad. The Congressmen stated that Congress would win in 2018. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he would not shave his beard if he did not win, Revanth said that he would take political ‘sanyas’ but they ran away without keeping their word after defeat,” alleged Rao.



