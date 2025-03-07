Double Murder Shocks Lalaguda

Hyderabad : A shocking double murder has come to light in Lalaguda, creating panic in the area. The body of a woman was discovered in a sump at a house in Lalaguda. She has been identified as Gnaneshwari (45).

Relating to the incident, Gnaneshwari’s mother was also found murdered in Jawaharnagar. Police suspect that a single individual may be responsible for both killings. Investigations are currently underway to identify the culprit and establish the motive behind the crime.

Authorities have intensified their efforts to gather evidence and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in solving the case.