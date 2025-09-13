Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud and Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Hold Key Meeting in KT Doddi

Gadwal: In a major preparatory step for the upcoming public meeting of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), former Sports Authority Chairman Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud and Gadwal Constituency BRS in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu held a special meeting with key party leaders in KT Doddi mandal center on Thursday.

During the meeting, the leaders urged cadre and supporters to mobilize people from villages in large numbers to make KTR’s visit to Gadwal constituency a grand success. They highlighted that this would be the first time after the defection of the sitting MLA that KTR is visiting the region, making the event highly significant for the party’s future in Gadwal.

Later, the leaders visited Kondapuram village where they met former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy and formally invited him into the BRS party. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud and Basu Hanumanthu Naidu stated that several senior Congress leaders from the constituency are also expected to join BRS in KTR’s presence.

The meeting witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders and activists including Jampalli Venkateshwar Reddy, G. Raghavendra Reddy, Chakradhar Rao, Srinivas Goud, Monesh, Bharat Simha Reddy, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Muni Mourya, Nakka Ravi, Govardhan, Gonupadu Ramu, along with other senior leaders and party workers.