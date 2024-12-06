Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 68th Death Anniversary: Call for Labor Rights and Sustainable Farming in Macharla Village

Gadwal: Macharla village in Gattu Mandal hosted the 68th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on December 6, 2024. The event was organized under the aegis of the Telangana Farmers’ Union.

The district general secretary highlighted critical issues surrounding harmful chemical pesticides. He called for their prohibition, emphasizing the benefits of organic farming. He elaborated on the adverse health effects of pesticides, particularly on children, pregnant women, and the elderly, noting conditions like paralysis, brain disorders, and uterine ailments.

Farm laborers and others exposed to pesticide sprays suffer immediate symptoms like coughing, eye and facial irritation, and allergies, often within 24 hours. Despite working in such hazardous conditions, laborers earn just ₹250 per day, which is insufficient for their health care and family sustenance. He urged equal pay for male and female workers, recommending a daily wage of ₹850. Additionally, he advocated for recognizing laborers as skilled workers and issuing them labor cards.

The general secretary also raised concerns about sexual harassment and labor exploitation faced by women workers, urging for better safeguards. Referring to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision, he emphasized that the progress of villages directly influences the nation’s development. He called for fair wages, improved health care, and education as fundamental human rights to empower laborers to contribute effectively to the country's growth.

The event saw the active involvement of community members, including village leader Mala Maheshwari, Narsamma Padma, District Women’s General Secretary Lavanya, village elders, youth, and laborers.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to follow Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings and work towards an equitable and healthier society.