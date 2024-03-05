Dr Jitendra lays stone for first-ever ‘Science Experience Centre,’ ‘Biofuel Centre’

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that the first-ever "Science Experience Centre" would contribute to realising PM Modi's vision of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ and dedicated it to young minds and potential start-ups.

He addressed the gathering after laying foundation of the centre and an exclusive "Biofuel Centre" on premises of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), along with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. The Science Experience Centre has been set up by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous society under the Union Ministry of Culture.

Dr. Singh said the science experience centre will definitely inspire young minds and encourage them to come up with innovative ideas for startups. ‘Our culture will not move forward without science and science will not be fully accomplished without culture’.

The CSIR and NSCM, with their proven expertise in their respective areas and having overlapping objectives to promote science as a culture, and joining hands to set up the science experience centre is a need of the country, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the CSIR addresses national needs through its innovative research, strong fundamental science, industry partnerships, entrepreneurship, translation research, capacity building, and policy-making. Some significant contributions of CSIR in the past decade include development of an indigenous two-seater Hansa-NG aircraft for pilot training, bio-jet fuel for sustainable aviation, development of footwear sizing system, earthquake-resistant structures for seismic zone IV and V and first fuel cell-driven automotive. CSIR has established many societal benefit programmes that target marginalised communities including women, such as the Aroma Mission, seaweed cultivation, the first-ever demonstration of Heeng cultivation and the Purple Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the CSIR envisages a vision of CSIR@2030 to “Enhance the quality of life of citizens through innovative S&T, globally competitive R&D, by developing sustainable solutions and capacity building to fulfil dream of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. This vision of CSIR is aligned with the government’s vision for the next 25 years ‘Amrit Kal’ by when Bharat celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047.In this endeavour, the creation of science centres and science cities will form the basis for nurturing future scientists.

Reddy said the science experience centre is going to play a vital role in Telangana; it will be useful for young people. "We are organising this programme, in collaboration with CSIR and IICT, as part of the 'scheme for promotion of culture of science' under the department of culture,"

He recalled recently starting an 'Epigraphic Museum' and conducting a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Indian Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. Efforts are on to take the 'Mobile Science Exhibition' developed by CSIR and CCMB to all villages for the benefit of students of remote areas. The object of bringing the 'New Education Policy Act' is to conduct research and make it useful to the country.