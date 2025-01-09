  • Menu
Dr Krishna M Ella recognised with prestigious INSA India Fellowship

Dr Krishna M Ella recognised with prestigious INSA India Fellowship
Highlights

Distinguished scientist, co-founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech International, Dr Krishna Ella has been recognised with the prestigious India Fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy

Hyderabad: Distinguished scientist, co-founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech International, Dr Krishna Ella has been recognised with the prestigious India Fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) for the year 2025, for his contributions to new knowledge, discoveries, development of new vaccine technologies, and noteworthy improvement in existing technologies.

This year a total of 61 fellowships were awarded, and for the first time ever, the fellowships were awarded to industry leaders. Elected INSA fellows may attend and vote at INSA general meetings and can propose other individuals for fellowships or INSA awards.

“I deeply appreciate and am thankful to be recognised for my contribution in the field of vaccines and biotechnology by INSA. I look forward to continuing to support its initiatives, to improve public health, and make India self-reliant and a dominant force in discovering novel vaccines as an Indian fellow,” Dr Krishna Ella said.

