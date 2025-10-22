  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dr Pradeep Kumar is new president of TCA Khammam

Dr Pradeep Kumar is new president of TCA Khammam
x
Highlights

Khammam: Dr Kurapati Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as the President of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Khammam District. Alongside him, G...

Khammam: Dr Kurapati Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as the President of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Khammam District. Alongside him, G Veeresh Goud has been named the District General Secretary. The official announcement was made by TCA State General Secretary Dharam Gurava Reddy.

In this regard, TCA State Vice President Dr Vijaya Chander Reddy visited Khammam to felicitate the newly appointed district officials. In their remarks, Dr Kumar and Goud expressed their gratitude to those who supported their appointments. They assured that all player selections in the district would be conducted transparently and without any irregularities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick