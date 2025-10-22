Dr Pradeep Kumar is new president of TCA Khammam

Khammam: Dr Kurapati Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as the President of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Khammam District. Alongside him, G Veeresh Goud has been named the District General Secretary. The official announcement was made by TCA State General Secretary Dharam Gurava Reddy.

In this regard, TCA State Vice President Dr Vijaya Chander Reddy visited Khammam to felicitate the newly appointed district officials. In their remarks, Dr Kumar and Goud expressed their gratitude to those who supported their appointments. They assured that all player selections in the district would be conducted transparently and without any irregularities.