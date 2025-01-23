Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Invited to Jogulamba Brahmotsavams and Maha Shivaratri Festivities

Gadwal: The temple committee members of the Jogulamba Temple, along with the temple’s Executive Officer, extended an invitation to AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar to attend the upcoming Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru and the Maha Shivaratri celebrations of Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy.

These grand festivities are scheduled to take place from January 30th to February 3rd, and the committee sought Dr. Sampath Kumar's presence to grace the occasion.