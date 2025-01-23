  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Invited to Jogulamba Brahmotsavams and Maha Shivaratri Festivities

Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Invited to Jogulamba Brahmotsavams and Maha Shivaratri Festivities
x
Highlights

The temple committee members of the Jogulamba Temple, along with the temple’s Executive Officer, extended an invitation to AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar to attend the upcoming Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru and the Maha Shivaratri celebrations of Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy.

Gadwal: The temple committee members of the Jogulamba Temple, along with the temple’s Executive Officer, extended an invitation to AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar to attend the upcoming Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru and the Maha Shivaratri celebrations of Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy.

These grand festivities are scheduled to take place from January 30th to February 3rd, and the committee sought Dr. Sampath Kumar's presence to grace the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick