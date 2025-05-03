Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Participates in Oath-Taking Ceremony of Sri Lakshmi Vaikuntha Narayana Swamy Temple Governing Council in Rajoli

Gadwal: In a grand and spiritually significant event, Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA, participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the governing council of the revered Sri Sri Sri Lakshmi Vaikuntha Narayana Swamy Temple in Rajoli Mandal.

The day began with Dr. Sampath Kumar offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajoli Mandal headquarters. From there, a massive procession took place, led by enthusiastic Congress leaders, workers, and supporters. Throughout the rally, participants raised energetic slogans like “Sampath Kumar Zindabad” and “Congress Party Zindabad,” creating a vibrant and unified atmosphere.

Following this, Dr. Sampath Kumar paid his respects by garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, signifying his commitment to social justice and democratic values.

He then proceeded to the main venue of the event, where the oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed temple governing council members was held. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sampath Kumar extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the temple trustees and the chairman of the governing council.

The event saw the participation of various dignitaries and supporters, including directors of the Market Yard, Mandal-level Congress presidents, temple chairmen, trustees, Youth Congress leaders, devoted followers, and numerous Congress workers. The occasion was marked by unity, devotion, and political solidarity.