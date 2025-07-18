Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Pledges Swift Launch of 100-Bed Alampur Area Hospital for Public Service.

Gadwal: In a significant move toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the region, AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA, Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, visited the under-construction 100-bed Area Hospital located at Alampur Chowrasta in Jogulamba Gadwal district today.

During his visit, Dr. Sampath Kumar held discussions with the hospital staff and medical professionals on-site. Expressing concern over the long delay in making the hospital operational, he emphasized the urgent need to bring the facility into public service at the earliest.

Dr. Sampath Kumar assured that, under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy and in line with the directives of Health Minister Shri Damodar Raja narasimha, all necessary arrangements would be made on a war footing to launch the hospital’s services soon.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticized the previous TRS government, stating that the hospital was used merely as a showpiece during election campaigns and was left to deteriorate into a non-functional state. "It is deeply unfortunate that a hospital meant to serve thousands of people has been neglected for years," he remarked.

Dr. Sampath Kumar stressed the need to immediately deploy the required medical equipment and staff to the hospital. He pledged to take the issue to the attention of the concerned ministers and authorities, assuring the public that the Alampur Area Hospital would soon be fully functional and accessible.

"The health and well-being of the people of Alampur constituency is my foremost responsibility. I will ensure that they receive the healthcare services they deserve," he affirmed.

He also called on the public and party workers to strengthen the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and support the Congress party's initiatives to implement more development and welfare programs in the Alampur constituency.

The visit saw the participation of several notable figures including Hospital In-charge Superintendent Syed, Jogulamba Gadwal Government Hospital Superintendent Dr. Vinod Kumar, Jogulamba Temple Committee Chairman Konkala Nageshwar Reddy, and various Mandal Presidents, key Congress leaders, and women leaders from the Alampur constituency.

This inspection and assurance come as a ray of hope to the residents of Alampur who have long awaited proper medical services through the promised 100-bed facility.