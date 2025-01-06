Dr. Sadguru Dayanidhi Meets Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dr. Sadguru Dayanidhi, the revered Mahant of Kedarnath Temple, met with the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The meeting marked a significant occasion, symbolizing the confluence of spirituality and governance.

During their interaction, Dr. Sadguru Dayanidhi and Governor Varma exchanged views on topics of cultural and spiritual importance. The Kedarnath Mahant highlighted the temple's role in preserving India's rich heritage and its global appeal as a spiritual destination.

Governor Varma expressed his admiration for the spiritual leader’s efforts in maintaining the sanctity and traditions of the Kedarnath Temple. He emphasized the importance of promoting India’s cultural ethos and encouraged collaborative initiatives to strengthen spiritual tourism and heritage conservation.

The visit by Dr. Sadguru Dayanidhi to Raj Bhavan reflects the harmonious relationship between spiritual institutions and administrative bodies in fostering national unity and cultural pride.