Dr Tamilisai visits Basara IIIT, Telangana university campus

Basara: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed conducting thorough health checkups for the girl students at studnets at IIIT, Basara. The Governor who visited, and interacted with the students and officials of the university, the Governor found that most of the girls appear to be malnourished and called for thorough health checkups to help them get the required medical help.

Addressing the media after the visit, she said that the main purpose of her visit was to give moral support to the students and listen to their grievances with concern and help them bounce back into academic mode.

As a mother, she stated, had felt like personally visiting the campus to give them a moral boost and help them to focus on their dreams to make it big in life.

The Governor assured them that their grievances and suggestions would be directed to the authorities concerned.

"We must try to solve their problems with humanitarian concern and affection, after all, they are all our children with big hopes to achieve something worthwhile in life. It is our duty to create necessary basic facilities and help them focus on their studies and research," she added.

As the students pointed out issues of quality of food, basic facilities and infrastructure in the hostels and colleges, and the supply of laptops, the Governor called for addressing these basic issues on a priority basis in a time-bound manner.

The Governor was informed about the plight of the family of a student, who recently passed away due to the alleged food poisoning incident on the campus, Dr. Tamilisai said that she would extend possible help to the bereaved family.

The Governor went around the hostels, messes, library, and other facilities on the campus and took note of the prevailing conditions inside the campus, where students agitated in the recent past.

The Governor had interactions with the students personally and in groups with the administration and patiently listened to their grievances.

The students' grievances ranged from the quality of the food in the hostel messes to the non-supply of laptops to them. They have also highlighted the non-availability of the latest subject books in the library.

The students have also flagged a large number of vacancies in teaching positions affecting the quality of teaching.

The Governor visited their hostels and the rooms of the girl students and interacted with them separately.

Dr Tamilisai had also discussed with the administrative functionaries of the university including In-charge vice chancellor Prof. Venkata Ramana and other faculty members and staff.

The Governor earlier visited the Gnana Saraswati Temple at Basar and performed puja.

Later, the Governor also visited the Telangana University campus at Dichpally in Nizamabad and interacted with the students and the faculty there. The Chancellor visited the hostels and messes and interacted with the students.

The Governor, late on Saturday night travelled in a train from Kacheguda railway station to Nizamabad to visit the IIIT, Basar, and Telangana University and travelled on the train to come back to Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior functionaries of the Raj Bhavan accompanied the Governor.