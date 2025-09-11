Live
Drainage Failure Leaves School Submerged in Aija Mandal
Gadwal: Torrential rains left the High School in Chinna Tandrapadu village of Aija Mandal submerged on Wednesday morning, forcing teachers and students to wade through knee-deep water.
The flooding was aggravated by newly constructed CC roads, which stand at a higher level, redirecting rainwater into the school compound. With no functional drainage system, the campus quickly filled with stagnant water, creating an unsafe environment for students.
Seeing the situation, local TDP leader and social activist Sudhakar Goud stepped forward. With support from Headmaster Hanumantu, the teaching staff, Deputy Sarpanch Mahesh Naidu, and local youth, he arranged a JCB at his own expense to dig pathways and link the stagnant water to external drains. Within hours, the school premises were cleared.
Residents noted that drainage problems have persisted in the village for years, and this latest episode highlights the urgent need for government intervention. Villagers appealed to authorities to strengthen drainage systems so that students can pursue their education without such recurring disruptions.
Thanks to timely action by school staff and local volunteers, classes were able to resume, but the incident has reignited calls for better infrastructure in rural schools.