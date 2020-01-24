DRI sleuths held 4, recover Rs 1.66 Crore worth smuggled gold at RGIA

Hyderabad: The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Zonal unit busted different modus operandi of gold smugglers and after conducting series of interceptions at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), recovered gold weighing 4.08 Kg worth Rs 1.66 Crore from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to sleuths, based on specific intelligence rummaged an Air India flight coming from Dubai in the early hours of Thursday at Shamshabad Airport and recovered 840 gram of gold concealed beneath the seat. In the second incident, they recovered gold bars which were wrapped and hidden inside a hollow tube beneath the seat from a passenger who had come from Muscat at the Customs arrival hall and recovered 700-gram gold in the form of two gold cylinders concealed deeply inside the transformer of a microwave oven.

In the third case, 928 gram of gold recovered from the gold paste from a passenger who came from Dubai and packed the gold paste in 4 oval-shaped capsules. In the fourth case, gold weighing 797 grams and 817 grams were recovered from two passengers who came via Saudi Arabia and concealed the gold paste in their rectum. In all the cases the 4 passengers who were involved in smuggling of gold to India were arrested them under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and are investigating the case.