Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized, 2 held

Hyderabad: Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Patancheru police seized drugs worth approximately Rs 1 crore in Patancheru on Saturday. The drugs, identified as one kilogram of MDMA, were confiscated during raids, and two suspects were arrested. Acting on reliable information about drug sales ahead of New Year celebrations, the police conducted operations to intercept the illegal activity.

Initial investigations revealed that drug suppliers are exploring new methods to expand their operations in Hyderabad, especially as New Year festivities approach. Drugs

smuggled from Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru are being routed into Hyderabad, where

peddlers aim to sell them for substantial profits.

Notably, one of the arrested individuals was caught while targeting the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community for drug sales. Police believe that peddlers are exploiting stereotypes to avoid suspicion and using new distribution methods to infiltrate specific social groups. By establishing connections within these communities, the peddlers attempt to embed themselves and expand their customer base.

Drug transactions are also reported in pubs, bars, and event venues, where peddlers establish links with customers. These interactions often extend through introductions and networks, further aiding the sale of narcotics. With New Year celebrations around the corner, the demand for drugs is expected to increase, prompting heightened vigilance by law enforcement across the country.

The police noted that LGBTQ-specific parties often see drug use, making them a target for peddlers. Groups involved in supplying drugs in cities like Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru are reportedly collaborating with Hyderabad-based networks to implement new strategies for distribution. In a recent case, Nampally police apprehended a man named Ameer, who was attempting to sell MDMA drugs smuggled from Mumbai to the LGBTQ community in Hyderabad. Authorities believe this arrest could lead to further insights into the broader network involved in drug trafficking.