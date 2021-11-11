Drugs worth Rs 5.5 crore seized in Hyderabad: CP Anjani Kumar

The Begumpet police have seized 14.2 kg of pseudoephedrine in the north zone of the city, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Speaking to media, he said that the worth of pseudoephedrine is estimated to be of Rs 5.5 crore while in the Indian market, the value of the drug is Rs 40 lakh. "Based on the report of Directorate of Revenue Inteligence (DRI), the Begumpet police inspected international courier agency," the CP said. He added that the drug was concealed in the photo frames to send to Australia.

All the 22 photo frames were seized, he said. The CP further added that the accused used fake Aadhaar card to smuggle the drug. Two people from Tamil Nadu is suspected to be involved in the case, Anjani Kumar said.

On the other hand, the Asif Nagar police seized 110 MDMA pills from the three peddlers who were arrested by the police.