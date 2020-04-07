Drunk man hits car to divider at NTR Garden in Hyderabad during lockdown

Hyderabad: Lockdown prevails as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Hyderabad. Taking advantage of deserted roads, the drunken people coming on to the roads with reckless driving.

In a similar incident, a drunk man created a ruckus on the road near NTR Garden on Monday night. The speeding car lost control and collided with the divider on the road. As the airbags opened, he survived with minor injuries.

The accident happened when the car with the registration no AP TS 09 EA 990 was travelling via NTR Garden from Himayatnagar. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the man into their custody.

The investigation revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and liquor bottles were also found in the car. After the accident, the police stopped the movement of other vehicles on NTR Garden road.