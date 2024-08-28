DSC-2024 sports quota certificate uploading from today

Live
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department on Tuesday announced that DSC-2024 aspirants who have applied and appeared for the examination under the sports quota in notified posts in respective districts in DSC-2024 can upload scanned sports competition certificates from August 28.
According to officials, candidates can upload scanned sports competition certificates that include international/multi-national competition certificates in Form-I for the post of school assistant and equivalent cadres and national competition certificates in Form-II for the post of secondary grade teacher and equivalent cadres through the school education link, https://tqdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/, from Aug 28 till September 2.
