Dubbaka result bound to polarise parties

Dubbaka Bypoll Results: As the countdown for Dubbaka by-election results has begun, all the contesting parties have started indulging in mind games. While the TRS leaders claim that many leaders from other parties were in touch with them and would be joining the pink party, the BJP too feels that the result of this election will mark the beginning of changing equations.



The results for Dubbaka by-elections will be announced by Tuesday evening. Depending upon who emerges as the number two party, the fight for Baldia elections would kick start soon after Diwali.

The BJP is pinning high hopes from the outcome of Dubbaka elections. It feels that if it wins the seat, it would help them in winning a good number of seats in the GHMC elections. Even if it emerges as number two party, the BJP hopes that many people from Congress would be looking for greener pastures in BJP and that would be an additional advantage for them in the GHMC polls. While it is being speculated that the former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Md Azharuddin was also looking towards TRS, actress and advisor to the TPCC election campaign committee Vijayashanti may join BJP. The former mayor and former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy from TRS is also likely to join BJP, claims the saffron party. TRS sources say that an exodus from Congress party to pink party was on the cards soon after Dubbaka result was announced. They said the TRS would take up an intensive campaign after Diwali for the GHMC elections.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been completed for counting of the votes at the Indur engineering college, Siddipet. Counting would begin from 8 am. Initially, postal ballots and service votes counting will be taken up. Counting would be spread over 23 rounds at 14 tables.