Duddilla Sridhar Babu attends ATC inauguration at Mallepally, says ready to make state as Skill capital

At the inauguration of the Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) at Mallepally ITI Campus, Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu articulated the Telangana Government's commitment to establishing the state as the “Skill Capital of the Globe.”

Emphasising the importance of bridging the divide between industry and academia in skills development, the Minister expressed his belief in the exceptional talent of Telangana's youth, describing them as the state's greatest asset. He outlined the Government's focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling initiatives tailored to meet the ever-evolving demands of industries, alongside continuous updates to academic curricula.

Minister Babu underscored the Government's responsibility to ensure that skilled young men and women in Telangana secure meaningful employment opportunities. He remarked that the active engagement of the youth would be crucial in realising the ambitious vision of “Rising Telangana 2047.”

He pledged that every promise made to the youth during the electoral campaign would be fulfilled with utmost sincerity.

Criticising the previous administration for neglecting the aspirations of the younger generation, Minister Babu assured that corrective measures were being systematically implemented. He also highlighted the restructuring of the Telangana Public Service Commission, which has successfully recruited over 60,000 candidates into government service.