Durga Ma appears as Goddess Saraswathi

Mancherial: On the seventh day of Durga Navratri celebrations at Sri Prasanna Narasimha Swamy temple in Lakshettipet Municipality of Mancherial district, the goddess was decorated as Sri Saraswathi Mata on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees participated in Panchamrutabhishekam and offered offerings to the Goddess. The administrators of the temple in this programme are founder Vedic scholars G Sridharacharya and Ramananda Swami Charya. Priests Katta Ashok Chari, G Samarasingham, Vijay Simhachari and a large number of devotees participated in the programme.