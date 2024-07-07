Dwindling student numbers force govt schools to shut shop

Adavidevulapally (Nalgonda) : Despite the academic year commencing 20 days ago, many government schools in Adavidevulapally mandal of Nalgonda district are on the verge of closing due to a severe shortage of students.

One striking example is the primary school in Ulsaipalem village, which, during the last academic year, had 39 students and six teachers. However, the situation has drastically changed. Five of the school’s teachers received promotions and were transferred to other locations, leaving a significant gap in staffing.

Compounding the issue, 38 students from this primary school have enrolled in private institutions, leaving the government school with only one student. As a result, the school now operates with only one teacher and one student, raising concerns about its viability and the future of government education in the area. The alarming trend of dwindling student numbers is not isolated to Ulsaipalem but is reflective of a broader crisis impacting several government schools across the mandal.

Parents are increasingly opting for private schools, leading to fears of potential closures of government institutions that are already struggling to retain their student base and maintain adequate staffing. The situation calls for urgent attention from educational authorities to address the root causes of this shift and implement measures to ensure the sustainability of government schools in Adavidevulapally mandal and similar schools in the district.