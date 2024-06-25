Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka releases Rs 406 cr for DME

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday released a whooping Rs 406 crore, which is sufficient for the entire finances for the Director of Medical Education (DME).

The money released by the Finance Minister brings in a big relief for senior resident doctors, teaching medical staff, nursing and the paramedical staff. The Deputy CM issued an order to ensure that the staff of the DME who provide medical services to the poor people do not suffer from mental stress.

He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha had discussed together and took the decision. With this decision, senior resident doctors, medical, nursing, technicians and paramedical staff working under the directorate of medical education who were receiving honorarium and stipend have no more problems related to salary.