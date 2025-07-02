Dy CM tells babus to make inspections calendar of hostels, resi. schools

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the welfare department officials to prepare a detailed calendar for visits and inspections of welfare hostels and residential schools (Gurukuls). The instructions were given during a review meeting held on Tuesday at Praja Bhavan, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

He instructed that every officer’s visit must be properly documented with timely reports on the aspects they inspected. The visit programme should be continuous, and ministers as well as local MLAs should be invited to participate in these inspections.

Highlighting the pro-student approach of the Praja Government, the Deputy CM noted that soon after coming to power, they increased the diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200%. A scientifically prepared menu was finalized based on doctors’ recommendations, and he ordered that prominent banners displaying the menu be placed in all welfare hostels and Gurukuls.

The Deputy CM also directed officials to prepare detailed reports on the amenities available in hostels, particularly those operating from rented buildings, including building conditions and landlord details.

For the health card initiative, he asked that district collectors and medical & health officers coordinate to complete the task quickly. He also mentioned that corporate hospitals are ready to offer free online medical services in case any student falls ill, and advised officials to make use of such services. Additionally, the Deputy CM instructed the planning of solar panel installations on all residential school buildings to meet their power needs. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the “Best Available Schools” scheme and progress of “Centers of Excellence” across different societies.