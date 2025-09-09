Dy CM urges bankers to adopt compassionate approach on farm loans

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asked bankers to stop pressuring the farming community for mortgages and fixed deposits for the timely release of farm loans. He appealed to them to adopt a compassionate approach in the disbursement of loans to farmers.

He noted that in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, only 33.64 per cent of the Agriculture Credit Plan targets were achieved. The Deputy CM said it is essential to deal with farm loan disbursals with compassion for inclusive development. He added that banks must extend credit generously to beneficiaries of Indiramma housing, self-employment schemes, and the agriculture and allied sectors. The state government considers agriculture the backbone of the economy and has already deposited Rs 30,000 crore into banks towards crop loan waivers and Rythu Bharosa, which is a record in the history of banking recovery.

Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana has achieved the highest per capita income in the country at Rs 3.87 lakh per person, overtaking Karnataka and Haryana, and for the first time in five years has regained the top spot. He said that with robust growth in agriculture, industries, and services, Telangana has become one of the most dynamic economies in India.

The government has implemented several schemes to strengthen agriculture, including a crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers, Rythu Bharosa, a bonus on select crops, and 24-hour free power supply. Recently, a roadshow at HITEX showcased the HAM project, under which 13,000 km of internal roads will be built across the state. The Deputy CM requested banks to participate actively in this infrastructure initiative.