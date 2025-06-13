Dy Mayor distributes books, uniforms to students

Hyderabad: With the schools reopening on Thursday, the Greater Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy distributed textbooks and uniforms provided by the state government among students of Government school in Tarnaka. This was under the Badi Bata 2025 programme.

On this occasion, the Deputy Mayor highlighted various government schemes aimed at shaping the future of students. These include digital classrooms, fully equipped labs for science, mathematics, and English, vocational courses - binding, electrical work, tailoring, free mid-day meals, free uniforms and textbooks, free medical check-ups, free bus passes, scholarships for SC/ST and minority students, and computer classes for students from grades VI to X.