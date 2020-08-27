E-offices need of the hour: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday called for the e-governance and e-offices at the every possible level so as to offer transparent, effective and speedier services to the people.

She said that paperless offices greatly prevent the cutting of trees and contribute to the environment protection and ensure the accountability at all levels. The e-offices will also empower the people to get their rightful works and services done in a cost-effective and less cumbersome process.

The Governor was speaking at a presentation programme on e-office initiatives by the IT department of the State at the Raj Bhavan.

Calling for the expedited implementation of the e-offices project, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India Mission has given a fillip to the –e-governance, digital transactions, online classes and online shopping too.

"Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, India was moving much ahead in the digital initiatives and they proved very helpful during the pandemic situation. Earlier digital-based activities were a luxury, but now they have become mandatory as we are living in the digital era," the Governor emphasised.

She called upon all the educational institutions including universities to introduce e-offices to offer a plethora of services to the students on the digital platforms and thus help them get the services from wherever they are and in an expedited manner.