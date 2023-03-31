EAMCET examination schedule changed

Hyderabad: There have been changes in the TS EAMCET exam schedule. The officials have announced that changes have been made to the dates of EAMCET Engineering Exams (Engineering Exams) to be held from May 7.

EAMCET Engineering exams will be conducted on May 12, 13 and 14. The EAMCET Agriculture Exam to be conducted on May 10 and 11 will be held as usual. Officials stated that the EAMCET Engineering schedule has been changed due to NEET and TSPSC exams.