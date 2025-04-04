  • Menu
Early Diagnosis Key to Preventing Varicose Vein Complications

Varicose veins, a growing concern in India, often go untreated due to lack of awareness. Experts, including Dr. Narendranadh Meda from KIMS Hospitals, stress early diagnosis to prevent severe complications like ulcers and infections.

Specialized vein clinics offer advanced, minimally invasive treatments such as Endovenous Laser Therapy (EVLT) and Glue Therapy, ensuring faster recovery and improved outcomes. Sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and genetics contribute to the condition. Regular exercise, weight management, and avoiding prolonged sitting or standing can help prevent varicose veins. Seeking timely medical care is essential for long-term vein health and improved quality of life.

