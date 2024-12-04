Earthquake Tremors Cause Panic Across Telugu States

Hyderabad: Residents of several areas in the Telugu states experienced panic as moderate earthquake tremors shook the ground for several seconds. The tremors were felt in and around Hyderabad, as well as in surrounding towns including Hanumakonda, Khammam, Kothagudem, Manuguru, Godavari Khani, Bhupalapalli, Charla, Chintakani, Bhadrachalam, Vijayawada, Jaggayyapet, Thiruvur, and Gampalagudem.

The unexpected shaking sent many residents into a state of fear, prompting people to rush out of their homes and apartments to seek safety. Authorities have not reported any immediate damages or injuries, but emergency services are on standby to assess the situation.

As further details emerge, local residents are urged to remain calm and stay informed through official channels as the authorities continue to monitor the seismic activity.



