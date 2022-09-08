Eatala dares KCR to allow him into Assembly

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to allow him into the House of the State Assembly, alleging that the KCR had violated all the existing customs and practices of the House after being elected as the CM for the second consecutive term.

Eatala pointed out that not all issues that are being discussed in BAC meetings are in line with the rules of the Assembly. He demanded Legislative affairs minister V Prashanth Reddy to invite BJP to the BAC meeting, noting that the ruling TRS party deliberately did not invite BJP.

As an MLA for 20 years, Rajender said he worked with four chief ministers in his political career and claimed that none had insulted him the way KCR had insulted him and that he himself had never insulted anybody in his life so far.