Eatala flags off Dilip Kumar’s Samajika Rath Yatra

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and former MLC Kapilavai Dilip Kumar launched his Samajika Rath Yatra from Gun Park, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The yatra was flagged off by MP Eatala Rajender, who expressed concern that SC, ST and BC communities, which constitute nearly 90 per cent of Telangana’s population, still remain deprived of political power in the state.

Eatala extended his full support to Dilip Kumar’s yatra, aimed at raising social awareness and empowerment among these communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Gali Vinod lauded Dilip Kumar as a long-time Telangana activist, who has consistently stood by the poor and weaker sections. He called upon the masses to unite through the Samajika Rath Yatra to fight for their rightful share in governance. Former IAS officer Chiranjeevulu remarked that BCs have faced grave injustice under successive governments and that real justice will be achieved only when Bahujans unite and gain state power.

Folk singer and activist Vimalakka added that Telangana’s resources were exploited during previous regimes and urged people to strengthen movements that ensure social justice and equality.