Eatala flays govt on cyclone relief, fee dues and governance failures

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government while addressing the media on Thursday, demanding immediate action on cyclone relief, fee reimbursement, and rural governance.

Rajender highlighted the devastation caused by the Muntha cyclone, which brought 35% excess rainfall, submerging cotton, maize, and rice fields across Andhra and Telangana. Lakhs of acres have failed in Karimnagar, Warangal and Mahbubnagar. Roads remain unrepaired, crops are moldy and villages are drowning in tragedy,” he said, citing Bhimadevarapalli mandal’s 41 cm rainfall and Warangal’s six-foot water logging.

While praising Andhra Pradesh’s proactive relief efforts, Rajender accused the Telangana government of apathy. “Farmers are crying, cars and people have been washed away. The CM must leave aside business and revenue, come to the ground, and console the victims,” he urged.

He demanded immediate crop and house loss assessment, financial aid and cross-party participation in relief, setting aside Jubilee Hills election distractions.

Turning to education, Rajender condemned the government’s failure to reimburse Rs 10,000 crore in student fees over two years. “Poor students are being denied higher education. Colleges are vilified through raids while contractors receive land sale windfalls,” he alleged, calling for urgent payment and an end to intimidation.

He also raised an alarm over unpaid Gram Panchayat dues, noting suicides among ward members and Sarpanchs. “I’ve never seen such impoverishment,” he said.

Addressing the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, Rajender warned, “This power is not permanent. People may be silent now, but they will rise. Focus on public problems, not internal squabbles or loot.” He recalled the downfall of KCR’s government and cautioned the chief minister, demanding immediate action for proper governance.