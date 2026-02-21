Eatala pushes for Bollaram station upgrade under Amrit Scheme

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender visited Bollaram Railway Station on Friday, coinciding with the stoppage of the Rayalaseema Express, and stressed the need for urgent modernisation of the historic station.

Rajender highlighted Bollaram’s pre-independence significance as a key transit hub for soldiers serving in the Indian Army. He expressed concern that despite its heritage, the station today suffers from a lack of even basic facilities, including shelter sheds, drinking water, seating benches, and sanitation infrastructure.

With passenger traffic steadily increasing, Rajender stressed the need to upgrade Bollaram into a model station under the Amrit Station scheme, ensuring modern amenities and improved commuter experience. He noted that major stations like Secunderabad and Kacheguda are facing severe congestion, and Bollaram could serve as an effective alternative terminal to ease traffic.

Citing the recent construction of a Rs 450 crore terminal at Charlapalli, Rajender proposed similar development at Bollaram, describing it as the “heartbeat of North Hyderabad.” He argued that the station’s location makes it ideal for halting trains before they enter the city, thereby reducing congestion. Rajender also announced that, responding to local demands, the Nizamabad–Tirupati Express has been granted a stoppage at Bollaram. He assured efforts to secure stoppages for more express and passenger trains in the future.

Additionally, he revealed plans for 22 new bridges (ROBs and RUBs) and railway underpasses to improve safety, reduce traffic bottlenecks, and enhance connectivity. Rajender pledged to coordinate with the Central Government and the Railway Ministry to ensure Bollaram’s comprehensive development, promising full-scale modernisation to meet the needs of commuters.