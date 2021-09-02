Eatala Rajender dares Harish Rao for open debate

Karimnagar: BJP leader Eatala Rajender and party core committee member Vivek Venkata Swamy on Thursday visited double bedroom houses constructed at Sirasapalli village in Huzurabad constituency. Addressing the media, the former health minister slammed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and challenged him for an open debate on the development of constituency.

Eatala said Harish Rao was lying to the people of constituency that no development had taken place. He refuted the allegations that as a minister he failed to construct double bedroom houses sanctioned by the government in the constituency. He said that during his tenure as the minister, he managed to get 3,900 double bedroom houses sanctioned in Huzurabad constituency.

Five hundred double bedroom houses were built in Huzurabad, Jamm ent.

The funds for welfare and development works were not coming from the pockets of TRS leaders or the ministers but it belong to the public who are paying the taxes but the TRS leaders are claiming as if they are spending their own money, Rajender resented.

Eatala alleged that contractors were not being paid the bills on time though the Centre has provided funds for two lakh houses but they were not utilized properly by the State government.