Eatala Rajender undergoes knee surgery, padayatra deferred

Former health minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Monday underwent knee surgery and has been advised rest by the doctors. Eatala said that he will decide on the padayatra after 10 days.



Eatala embarked padayatra on July 19 from Battinipalle of Kamalapur mandal in Warangal Urban district limits. The padayatra continued for 12 days before Rajender fell sick in Veenavanka of Kondapaka mandal and admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors stated that he has been dehydrated, body glucose levels increased to 265 and the blood pressure dipped to 90/60.



The BJP leaders supposed to resume padayatra after his recovery. Unexpectedly, he underwent knee surgery and the padayatra deferred as he was advised a ten-day rest.

