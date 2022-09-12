Eatala vows to stop KCR from entering Assembly

Hyderabad: Responding over reports of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy is trying to prevent him from attending the ongoing monsoon session by serving a suspension notice for saying that he is working like a robot on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender came down heavily on the CM.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Eatala vowed to stop KCR from entering into Assembly. In the past, Rajender made his intentions clear of contesting from Gajwel Assembly constituency, represented by the TRS chief, in next Assembly elections.

The BJP MLA objected to language used by KCR while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He faulted the CM for speaking once again in the Assembly alleging Centre exerting pressure on Telangana State to fix meters for farm pump sets. "In every by-election, KCR tried to instil fear among voters against Modi government so that the TRS can win," he slammed and exuded confidence of BJP victory in Munugodu.