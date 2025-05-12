Live
Eatala’s outburst against CM a carefully scripted show, says Cong
Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday came down heavily on BJP MP Eatala Rajender, calling his remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy “foul, desperate, and dripping with political frustration”. The party accused Eatala of using abusive language to grab attention from the BJP leadership in hopes of landing the post of State BJP President.
Party senior leader Mujahid Alam Khan in a strongly worded statement said, “Eatala’s rant has nothing to do with the welfare of Telangana or its people. It’s just a performance – the outburst of a politician trying to stay in the game. Let’s not forget, this is the same Eatala who once stood firmly beside KCR, backing every policy and brushing off every failure of the BRS government. Now, he’s suddenly recast himself as a BJP firebrand, slinging insults at Revanth Reddy just to impress his party bosses.”
Mujahid’s response followed Eatala’s recent press conference, where the BJP leader referred to the Chief Minister as a “psycho” and “sadist,” and likened the Congress-led government to a “Tughlaq regime.”
Pointing fingers at Eatala’s moral authority, Mujahid said, “This is the man who, as Finance Minister for five years under KCR, helped drive Telangana from a revenue-surplus state into Rs 7 lakh crore in debt. If anyone laid the foundation for our economic troubles, it’s him.”