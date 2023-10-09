Live
Just In
EC announce Telangana Assembly Elections on November 30
The Election Commission of India announced Schedule for the conduct of Assembly elections for Telangana and also four other states - Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mijoram.
Election for Telangana will be held on November 30 . The notification will be issued on November 3.
The EC said that counting of votes will be held December 3. The election in Telangana state will be held in a single phase.
EC will release Gazette notification for polls on November 3. Filing of nominations would start from the day of nominations and the last date to file nominations papers is November 10, The scrutiny of the nominations will be taken up on November 13, the last date of withdrawal of candidature is on November 15.
The date of polling will be on November 30. Counting and announcement of results will be on December 3 and the entire election process would be completed by December 5.