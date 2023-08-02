EC seeks political parties suggestions for free and fair electoral process

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards fostering transparent and efficient, free and fair electoral processes, Telangana state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj conducted a meeting with representatives of Recognised Political Parties on Wednesday. The initiative was aimed to enhance collaboration and understanding between the electoral administration and political stakeholders.

The meeting commenced with a comprehensive presentation on crucial aspects of the electoral framework most importantly, second special revision of electoral rolls for 2023.

The CEO said that discussions encompassed not only Electoral Rolls but also Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and comprehensive training initiatives targeting diverse levels of Election Officials. The substantial efforts made in the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign was explained outlining its strategies and objectives in detail.

He said that the engagement proved to be a platform for constructive dialogue, with representatives from various Political Parties providing valuable insights and recommendations. A significant focus was placed on the effective dissemination of Booth Level Officer (BLO) details and measures to ensure their effective functioning.

Vikas Raj expressed his commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process, underscoring the importance of collaboration between electoral authorities and political parties.