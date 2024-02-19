Eclat Health Solutions named fastest growing Indian IT/ITES company

Karimnagar: In a befitting honours, Eclat Health Solutions was awarded the fastest growing Indian IT/ITES company-tier-2 city, in Washington, DC recently

Eclat Health Solutions, a multinational corporation founded by Karimnagar natives, Chairman Dr Sudhakar Polsani, founder and CEO Karthik Polsani and co-founder and COO Sneha Polsani specialises in the medical coding and Healthcare IT sector.

On behalf of the company, Srikanth Gurram and Mohit Srivastava received the award at the Hysea reception on Thursday.

Eclat is recognised as a pioneer in tier 2 employment and was the first to establish IT/ITES operations outside of Hyderabad in Telangana. The Karimnagar office, initiated in 2011 as a pilot operation under the leadership of Sneha Polsani, now boasts a workforce of over 400 employees, expected to surpass 1000 this year.

Notably, over 50 percent of the staff are females, a testament to Sneha Polsani’s leadership. She has spearheaded initiatives empowering over 200 women in Karimnagar, significantly contributing to their career advancement and personal growth, setting a model for tier 2-3 economic development.